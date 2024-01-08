Pacers vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Celtics (28-7) face the Indiana Pacers (20-15) as 3.5-point favorites on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and NBCS-BOS. The matchup's point total is 244.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Pacers vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: BSIN and NBCS-BOS
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-3.5
|244.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pacers Betting Records & Stats
- Indiana has combined with its opponent to score more than 244.5 points in 22 of 35 games this season.
- The average total for Indiana's games this season has been 251, 6.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Indiana has gone 20-15-0 ATS this season.
- The Pacers have been chosen as underdogs in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (55.6%) in those games.
- This season, Indiana has won seven of its 14 games, or 50%, when it is the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Indiana has a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pacers vs Celtics Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pacers vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 244.5
|% of Games Over 244.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|7
|20%
|120.9
|247.7
|110.1
|234.3
|229.4
|Pacers
|22
|62.9%
|126.8
|247.7
|124.2
|234.3
|244.0
Additional Pacers Insights & Trends
- Indiana has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in its past 10 contests.
- Four of the Pacers' past 10 games have gone over the total.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Indiana has a better winning percentage at home (.579, 11-8-0 record) than away (.562, 9-7-0).
- The Pacers' 126.8 points per game are 16.7 more points than the 110.1 the Celtics allow.
- Indiana has put together a 20-8 ATS record and a 20-8 overall record in games it scores more than 110.1 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Pacers vs. Celtics Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pacers
|20-15
|7-7
|24-11
|Celtics
|19-16
|17-15
|19-16
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pacers vs. Celtics Point Insights
|Pacers
|Celtics
|126.8
|120.9
|1
|5
|20-8
|9-3
|20-8
|11-1
|124.2
|110.1
|29
|3
|13-5
|19-14
|13-5
|28-5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.