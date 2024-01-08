Tyrese Haliburton, Top Pacers Players to Watch vs. the Celtics - January 8
When the Indiana Pacers (20-15) and Boston Celtics (28-7) play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, Myles Turner will be a player to watch.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: BSIN, NBCS-BOS
Pacers' Last Game
The Celtics defeated the Pacers, 118-101, on Saturday. Jayson Tatum scored a team-high 38 points for the Celtics, and Bennedict Mathurin had 20 for the Pacers.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Bennedict Mathurin
|20
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Tyrese Haliburton
|17
|6
|7
|5
|0
|2
|Buddy Hield
|15
|2
|3
|0
|0
|3
Pacers vs Celtics Additional Info
Pacers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Haliburton's numbers for the season are 24.1 points, 12.6 assists and 4.2 boards per contest.
- Turner's numbers on the season are 17.4 points, 1.2 assists and 7.2 boards per contest.
- Mathurin puts up 14.5 points, 3.8 boards and 2.0 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Buddy Hield averages 12.9 points, 3.0 boards and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 43.8% from the field and 38.7% from downtown, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.
- Obi Toppin's numbers on the season are 11.4 points, 1.4 assists and 3.9 boards per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tyrese Haliburton
|22.5
|4.8
|14.3
|1.8
|0.8
|3.3
|Myles Turner
|19.4
|6.1
|1.2
|0.3
|2.0
|1.5
|Aaron Nesmith
|11.9
|3.6
|1.3
|1.9
|0.9
|2.5
|Buddy Hield
|13.2
|3.8
|2.0
|0.7
|0.5
|3.1
|Bennedict Mathurin
|14.6
|3.8
|1.5
|0.5
|0.2
|1.5
