Kentucky Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Seneca High School vs. Male High School Game - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
There is an exciting high school matchup -- Male High School vs. Seneca High School -- in Louisville, KY on Monday, January 8, beginning at 7:30 PM ET.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Seneca vs. Louisville Male Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Jefferson County Games Today
Pleasure Ridge Park High School at Trinity High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Butler Traditional High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at duPont Manual High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beth Haven Christian School at Butler Traditional High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.