Wednesday's MVC schedule includes the Missouri State Bears (9-4, 1-1 MVC) against the Murray State Racers (3-9, 1-1 MVC), at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Murray State vs. Missouri State Game Information

Murray State Players to Watch

Jacobi Wood: 11.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Nick Ellington: 10.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.8 BLK

10.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.8 BLK Rob Perry: 14.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Quincy Anderson: 10.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Brian Moore Jr.: 11.9 PTS, 2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Missouri State Players to Watch

Donovan Clay: 15.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Alston Mason: 18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Chance Moore: 13.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK N.J. Benson: 7.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.2 BLK

7.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.2 BLK Matthew Lee: 12.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Murray State vs. Missouri State Stat Comparison

Missouri State Rank Missouri State AVG Murray State AVG Murray State Rank 220th 73.6 Points Scored 71.3 267th 99th 67.3 Points Allowed 73.8 254th 45th 40.6 Rebounds 33.7 296th 220th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 9.1 190th 137th 8 3pt Made 7.3 205th 238th 12.7 Assists 12.5 249th 253rd 12.6 Turnovers 8.9 10th

