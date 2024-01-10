Wednesday's Horizon League schedule includes the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) versus the Northern Kentucky Norse (7-6, 2-0 Horizon League) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Kentucky vs. Oakland Game Information

Northern Kentucky Players to Watch

Sam Vinson: 13.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Marques Warrick: 18.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

18.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Trey Robinson: 9.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Michael Bradley: 8.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

8.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Keeyan Itejere: 6.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK

Oakland Players to Watch

Trey Townsend: 16.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Jack Gohlke: 11.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Chris Conway: 9.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Isaiah Jones: 6.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK D.Q. Cole: 6.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Northern Kentucky vs. Oakland Stat Comparison

Oakland Rank Oakland AVG Northern Kentucky AVG Northern Kentucky Rank 261st 71.5 Points Scored 73.3 224th 245th 73.5 Points Allowed 71 186th 308th 33.4 Rebounds 32.5 331st 209th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 8 274th 162nd 7.7 3pt Made 5.6 322nd 301st 11.7 Assists 14.7 109th 76th 10.5 Turnovers 11.8 181st

