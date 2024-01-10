Wednesday's CUSA slate includes the Sam Houston Bearkats (6-7, 0-0 CUSA) meeting the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-3, 0-0 CUSA) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Western Kentucky vs. Sam Houston Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Western Kentucky Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

  • Don McHenry: 15.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Brandon Newman: 9.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tyrone Marshall: 8.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Babacar Faye: 7.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Rodney Howard: 9.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sam Houston Players to Watch

  • Davon Barnes: 14.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Lamar Wilkerson: 12.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Damon Nicholas Jr.: 7.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jaden Ray: 6.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kian Scroggins: 7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Kentucky vs. Sam Houston Stat Comparison

Sam Houston Rank Sam Houston AVG Western Kentucky AVG Western Kentucky Rank
273rd 71.1 Points Scored 79.9 75th
202nd 71.8 Points Allowed 72.8 230th
187th 36.6 Rebounds 41.8 24th
132nd 9.7 Off. Rebounds 10.2 103rd
223rd 7.1 3pt Made 6.3 285th
208th 13.2 Assists 12.8 232nd
301st 13.4 Turnovers 12.7 259th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.