Bellarmine vs. North Alabama January 11 Tickets & Start Time
The North Alabama Lions (6-7, 0-0 ASUN) meet the Bellarmine Knights (4-10, 0-0 ASUN) in a clash of ASUN teams at 8:45 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Bellarmine vs. North Alabama Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 8:45 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Bellarmine Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bellarmine Players to Watch
- Peter Suder: 10.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Langdon Hatton: 7.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Bash Wieland: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Garrett Tipton: 10.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dezmond McKinney: 6.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Alabama Players to Watch
- Jacari Lane: 13.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Damien Forrest: 9.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tim Smith Jr.: 9.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- KJ Johnson: 13.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Josiah Fulcher: 6.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bellarmine vs. North Alabama Stat Comparison
|North Alabama Rank
|North Alabama AVG
|Bellarmine AVG
|Bellarmine Rank
|114th
|77.8
|Points Scored
|67.3
|320th
|266th
|74.4
|Points Allowed
|71.7
|200th
|175th
|36.9
|Rebounds
|33.3
|311th
|229th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|6.6
|339th
|147th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|7.6
|170th
|238th
|12.7
|Assists
|14.5
|121st
|182nd
|11.8
|Turnovers
|10.7
|89th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.