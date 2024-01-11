The Pittsburgh Panthers (5-7) meet the Louisville Cardinals (11-2) in a clash of ACC teams at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Game Information

Louisville Players to Watch

Olivia Cochran: 11.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

Liatu King: 20.3 PTS, 10.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 1.8 BLK

