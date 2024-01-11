Murray State vs. Indiana State January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's MVC slate includes the Indiana State Sycamores (4-6) playing the Murray State Racers (7-2) at 6:00 PM ET.
Murray State vs. Indiana State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Murray State Players to Watch
- Katelyn Young: 20.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Hannah McKay: 11.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ava Learn: 12.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Haven Ford: 8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Bria Sanders-Woods: 8.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK
Indiana State Players to Watch
- Kiley Bess: 12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mya Glanton: 9.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Bella Finnegan: 11.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chelsea Cain: 10.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ella Sawyer: 4.1 PTS, 4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
