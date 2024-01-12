Pacers vs. Hawks January 12 Tickets & Start Time
On Friday, January 12, 2024, the Atlanta Hawks (12-19) take the court against the Indiana Pacers (16-14) at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSIN.
Pacers vs. Hawks Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 12
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, BSIN
Pacers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 24.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 12.3 assists per contest. He's also draining 49.9% of his shots from the field and 42.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.7 triples per game (third in league).
- On a per-game basis, Myles Turner gives the Pacers 17.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 2.2 blocked shots (sixth in NBA).
- Buddy Hield gives the Pacers 13.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while averaging 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Bennedict Mathurin gets the Pacers 13.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2 assists per contest while putting up 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Pacers are getting 11.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Obi Toppin this season.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young averages 27.9 points, 3 boards and 11.2 assists per contest, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 38.1% from downtown with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game (fourth in league).
- Dejounte Murray puts up 20.2 points, 4.5 boards and 5.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (eighth in league) and 0.4 blocks.
- Clint Capela puts up 12 points, 1.2 assists and 10.5 boards per game.
- Bogdan Bogdanovic posts 17.7 points, 3.4 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 44.8% from the field and 38.7% from downtown with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game (seventh in league).
- Saddiq Bey puts up 13 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 45% from the floor and 34.5% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
Pacers vs. Hawks Stat Comparison
|Hawks
|Pacers
|121.9
|Points Avg.
|126.1
|122.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|124.8
|46.9%
|Field Goal %
|50.6%
|37.1%
|Three Point %
|38.5%
