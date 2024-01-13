The Bellarmine Knights (4-10, 0-0 ASUN) play a fellow ASUN squad, the Central Arkansas Bears (3-11, 0-0 ASUN), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Farris Center. The game will start at 4:30 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Bellarmine vs. Central Arkansas Game Information

Bellarmine Players to Watch

  • Peter Suder: 10.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Langdon Hatton: 7.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Bash Wieland: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Garrett Tipton: 10.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dezmond McKinney: 6.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Central Arkansas Players to Watch

  • Tucker Anderson: 13.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ubong Abasi Etim: 6.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Elias Cato: 10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Masai Olowokere: 8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Johannes Kirispuu: 7.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Bellarmine vs. Central Arkansas Stat Comparison

Central Arkansas Rank Central Arkansas AVG Bellarmine AVG Bellarmine Rank
295th 69.4 Points Scored 67.3 323rd
301st 76.5 Points Allowed 71.7 201st
235th 35.5 Rebounds 33.3 311th
122nd 9.8 Off. Rebounds 6.6 342nd
147th 7.9 3pt Made 7.6 169th
186th 13.4 Assists 14.5 118th
288th 13.1 Turnovers 10.7 86th

