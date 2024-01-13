Bellarmine vs. Eastern Kentucky January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's ASUN schedule includes the Bellarmine Knights (4-7) playing the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-3) at 1:00 PM ET.
Bellarmine vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Bellarmine Players to Watch
- Hayley Harrison: 14.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Hope Sivori: 9.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Paetynn Gray: 6.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Miyah Brown: 7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Claire Knies: 8.1 PTS, 2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch
- Ivy Turner: 11.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Antwainette Walker: 20.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alice Recanati: 10.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brie Crittendon: 8.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sierra McCullough: 6.5 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
