Saturday's ASUN slate includes the Bellarmine Knights (4-7) versus the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-3) at 1:00 PM ET.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Bellarmine Game Information

Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch

Ivy Turner: 11.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Antwainette Walker: 20.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

20.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Alice Recanati: 10.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Brie Crittendon: 8.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Sierra McCullough: 6.5 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

Bellarmine Players to Watch

Hayley Harrison: 14.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Hope Sivori: 9.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Paetynn Gray: 6.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Miyah Brown: 7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Claire Knies: 8.1 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

