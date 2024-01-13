Morehead State vs. SIU-Edwardsville January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's OVC schedule includes the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-6, 1-0 OVC) meeting the Morehead State Eagles (9-4, 0-0 OVC) at 12:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
Morehead State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Morehead State Players to Watch
- Riley Minix: 17.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jordan Lathon: 14.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Drew Thelwell: 11 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Eddie Ricks III: 7.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Kalil Thomas: 11.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch
- Damarco Minor: 13.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shamar Wright: 15.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ray'Sean Taylor: 13.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lamar Wright: 10.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Terrance Thompson: 6.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
Morehead State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Stat Comparison
|SIU-Edwardsville Rank
|SIU-Edwardsville AVG
|Morehead State AVG
|Morehead State Rank
|258th
|71.9
|Points Scored
|78
|112th
|126th
|68.7
|Points Allowed
|63.4
|26th
|252nd
|34.9
|Rebounds
|44.2
|7th
|187th
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|13
|11th
|220th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|9.8
|25th
|298th
|11.9
|Assists
|16.2
|54th
|38th
|9.6
|Turnovers
|12.4
|237th
