Northern Kentucky vs. Detroit Mercy January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-14, 0-3 Horizon League) meet the Northern Kentucky Norse (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League) in a clash of Horizon League teams at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.
Northern Kentucky vs. Detroit Mercy Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Northern Kentucky Players to Watch
- Sam Vinson: 13.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marques Warrick: 18.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Trey Robinson: 9.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Michael Bradley: 8.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Keeyan Itejere: 6.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK
Detroit Mercy Players to Watch
- Jayden Stone: 18.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marcus Tankersley: 13.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Edoardo Del Cadia: 8.1 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Donovann Toatley: 9 PTS, 2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Abdullah Olajuwon: 2.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
Northern Kentucky vs. Detroit Mercy Stat Comparison
|Detroit Mercy Rank
|Detroit Mercy AVG
|Northern Kentucky AVG
|Northern Kentucky Rank
|358th
|60.9
|Points Scored
|72.4
|250th
|308th
|77.1
|Points Allowed
|71.1
|182nd
|350th
|31.2
|Rebounds
|33.6
|302nd
|258th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|231st
|338th
|5.2
|3pt Made
|5.6
|324th
|347th
|9.9
|Assists
|14.1
|141st
|283rd
|13
|Turnovers
|12.1
|210th
