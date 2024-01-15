On Monday, January 15, 2024, the Utah Jazz (15-19) face the Indiana Pacers (18-14) at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and BSIN.

Pacers vs. Jazz Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 15

Monday, January 15 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: KJZZ, BSIN

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton delivers 24.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 12.6 assists per game for the Pacers.

The Pacers are getting 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Myles Turner this season.

Buddy Hield is putting up 13.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He is draining 44.3% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per game.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 14.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He is making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.

The Pacers are receiving 11.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Obi Toppin this season.

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen averages 23.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks.

Collin Sexton averages 15.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

John Collins puts up 13.6 points, 7.9 boards and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 47.4% from the field and 37.5% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kelly Olynyk posts 8.1 points, 5.4 boards and 4.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jordan Clarkson posts 17.0 points, 3.6 boards and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 40.4% from the floor and 29.0% from downtown with 1.7 made treys per contest.

Pacers vs. Jazz Stat Comparison

Jazz Pacers 113.8 Points Avg. 126.4 117.9 Points Allowed Avg. 124.4 45.8% Field Goal % 50.7% 35.0% Three Point % 38.3%

