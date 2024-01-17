Kentucky vs. Mississippi State January 17 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's SEC schedule includes the Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC) facing the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Kentucky vs. Mississippi State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Kentucky Players to Watch
- Reed Sheppard: 12.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tre Mitchell: 12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Rob Dillingham: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Antonio Reeves: 19.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- D.J. Wagner: 11.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- Cameron Matthews: 9.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jimmy Bell Jr.: 9.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Josh Hubbard: 14.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- D.J. Jeffries: 7.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dashawn Davis: 8.5 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Kentucky vs. Mississippi State Stat Comparison
|Kentucky Rank
|Kentucky AVG
|Mississippi State AVG
|Mississippi State Rank
|4th
|91.1
|Points Scored
|76.2
|160th
|238th
|73.4
|Points Allowed
|62.7
|18th
|108th
|38.3
|Rebounds
|40.2
|49th
|250th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|96th
|12th
|10.6
|3pt Made
|7.9
|142nd
|8th
|19.4
|Assists
|15.4
|80th
|16th
|9.1
|Turnovers
|12.2
|221st
