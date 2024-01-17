Wednesday's ACC slate includes the North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) meeting the Louisville Cardinals (5-8, 0-2 ACC) at 9:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Louisville vs. North Carolina Game Information

Louisville Players to Watch

  • Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: 9.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Tre White: 12.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Skyy Clark: 15.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ty-Laur Johnson: 8.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

North Carolina Players to Watch

  • Armando Bacot: 14.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • RJ Davis: 21.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Ingram Harrison: 13.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Cormac Ryan: 11.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Elliot Cadeau: 7.0 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Louisville vs. North Carolina Stat Comparison

North Carolina Rank North Carolina AVG Louisville AVG Louisville Rank
22nd 85.0 Points Scored 72.9 228th
198th 72.0 Points Allowed 75.5 284th
68th 39.4 Rebounds 37.5 139th
109th 10.0 Off. Rebounds 10.4 80th
151st 7.8 3pt Made 5.3 333rd
133rd 14.2 Assists 10.9 332nd
41st 9.8 Turnovers 11.8 185th

