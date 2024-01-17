Louisville vs. North Carolina January 17 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's ACC slate includes the North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) meeting the Louisville Cardinals (5-8, 0-2 ACC) at 9:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Louisville vs. North Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Louisville Players to Watch
- Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: 9.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tre White: 12.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Skyy Clark: 15.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ty-Laur Johnson: 8.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Armando Bacot: 14.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
- RJ Davis: 21.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ingram Harrison: 13.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Cormac Ryan: 11.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Elliot Cadeau: 7.0 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Louisville vs. North Carolina Stat Comparison
|North Carolina Rank
|North Carolina AVG
|Louisville AVG
|Louisville Rank
|22nd
|85.0
|Points Scored
|72.9
|228th
|198th
|72.0
|Points Allowed
|75.5
|284th
|68th
|39.4
|Rebounds
|37.5
|139th
|109th
|10.0
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|80th
|151st
|7.8
|3pt Made
|5.3
|333rd
|133rd
|14.2
|Assists
|10.9
|332nd
|41st
|9.8
|Turnovers
|11.8
|185th
