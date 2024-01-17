Northern Kentucky vs. Robert Morris January 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Horizon slate includes the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-10) playing the Robert Morris Colonials (6-7) at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Northern Kentucky vs. Robert Morris Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Northern Kentucky Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northern Kentucky Players to Watch
- Carter McCray: 12.5 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Khamari Mitchell-Steen: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Macey Blevins: 10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noelle Hubert: 5.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Allison Basye: 6.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Robert Morris Players to Watch
- Danielle Vuletich: 8.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Naomi Barnwell: 8.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Simone Morris: 12.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Louella Allana: 5.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alejandra Mastral: 6.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.