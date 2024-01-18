On Thursday, January 18, 2024, the Sacramento Kings (20-13) square off against the Indiana Pacers (19-14) at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSIN.

Pacers vs. Kings Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 18

Thursday, January 18 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA, BSIN

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton is putting up 24.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 12.6 assists per game. He's also draining 49.8% of his shots from the floor and 41.1% from 3-point range, with 3.6 triples per game (third in NBA).

The Pacers are receiving 17.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Myles Turner this season.

Buddy Hield is putting up 12.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is sinking 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 39.1% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per game.

The Pacers are receiving 14.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Bennedict Mathurin this season.

Obi Toppin gets the Pacers 11.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while averaging 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis posts 19.6 points, 7.5 assists and 12.8 rebounds per contest.

De'Aaron Fox puts up 29.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game, shooting 47.4% from the floor and 39.0% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game (fifth in league).

Malik Monk averages 14.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Keegan Murray averages 15.6 points, 1.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds.

Kevin Huerter posts 9.9 points, 3.8 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 41.8% from the floor and 33.9% from downtown with 1.8 made treys per contest.

Pacers vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Kings Pacers 117.8 Points Avg. 126.9 117.2 Points Allowed Avg. 124.6 47.4% Field Goal % 50.8% 36.8% Three Point % 38.4%

