Thursday's CUSA schedule includes the New Mexico State Aggies (7-9, 1-0 CUSA) facing the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (12-3, 1-0 CUSA) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Western Kentucky vs. New Mexico State Game Information

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

Don McHenry: 15.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Tyrone Marshall: 9.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Brandon Newman: 9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Babacar Faye: 7.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Rodney Howard: 9.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

New Mexico State Players to Watch

Robert Carpenter: 10.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Jordan Rawls: 8.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Christian Cook: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Kaosi Ezeagu: 8.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaylin Jackson-Posey: 8.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Western Kentucky vs. New Mexico State Stat Comparison

New Mexico State Rank New Mexico State AVG Western Kentucky AVG Western Kentucky Rank 284th 70.4 Points Scored 79.7 70th 185th 71.6 Points Allowed 73.3 231st 247th 34.9 Rebounds 41.9 18th 251st 8.3 Off. Rebounds 9.7 131st 277th 6.4 3pt Made 6.4 277th 230th 12.8 Assists 12.8 230th 301st 13.2 Turnovers 13.1 295th

