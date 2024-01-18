Thursday's CUSA schedule includes the New Mexico State Aggies (7-9, 1-0 CUSA) facing the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (12-3, 1-0 CUSA) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Western Kentucky vs. New Mexico State Game Information

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

  • Don McHenry: 15.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tyrone Marshall: 9.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Brandon Newman: 9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Babacar Faye: 7.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Rodney Howard: 9.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

New Mexico State Players to Watch

  • Robert Carpenter: 10.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jordan Rawls: 8.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Christian Cook: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Kaosi Ezeagu: 8.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jaylin Jackson-Posey: 8.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Western Kentucky vs. New Mexico State Stat Comparison

New Mexico State Rank New Mexico State AVG Western Kentucky AVG Western Kentucky Rank
284th 70.4 Points Scored 79.7 70th
185th 71.6 Points Allowed 73.3 231st
247th 34.9 Rebounds 41.9 18th
251st 8.3 Off. Rebounds 9.7 131st
277th 6.4 3pt Made 6.4 277th
230th 12.8 Assists 12.8 230th
301st 13.2 Turnovers 13.1 295th

