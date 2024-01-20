The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-12, 2-2 OVC) play the Morehead State Eagles (12-4, 3-0 OVC) in a clash of OVC squads at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Morehead State vs. Southern Indiana Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Morehead State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Morehead State Players to Watch

Riley Minix: 17.8 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK

17.8 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK Jordan Lathon: 16.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Drew Thelwell: 10.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Eddie Ricks III: 7.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

7.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK Kalil Thomas: 12.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southern Indiana Players to Watch

AJ Smith: 13.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Jeremiah Hernandez: 14.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Jack Mielke: 8.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Jack Campion: 5.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Kiyron Powell: 6.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Morehead State vs. Southern Indiana Stat Comparison

Southern Indiana Rank Southern Indiana AVG Morehead State AVG Morehead State Rank 326th 66.8 Points Scored 78.6 91st 172nd 71.3 Points Allowed 63.3 23rd 123rd 37.8 Rebounds 42.9 9th 215th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 12.4 12th 270th 6.5 3pt Made 9.4 34th 264th 12.4 Assists 15.9 56th 307th 13.3 Turnovers 11.9 198th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.