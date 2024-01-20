Morehead State vs. Southern Indiana January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Morehead State Eagles (7-7) meet a fellow OVC opponent, the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (9-5), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Screaming Eagles Arena. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET.
Morehead State vs. Southern Indiana Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Morehead State Players to Watch
- Katie Novik: 10.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Veronica Charles: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Blessing King: 6.0 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Hallie Rhodes: 9.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Melissa Secchiaroli: 8.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Southern Indiana Players to Watch
- Vanessa Shafford: 15.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Meredith Raley: 11.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Madison Webb: 9.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chloe Gannon: 7.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ali Saunders: 5.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
