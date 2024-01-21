Sunday's SEC schedule includes the Kentucky Wildcats (8-8) meeting the Missouri Tigers (9-6) at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Kentucky vs. Missouri Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Kentucky Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kentucky Players to Watch

Ajae Petty: 16.1 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

16.1 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Maddie Scherr: 14.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Eniya Russell: 8.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Brooklynn Miles: 6.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Saniah Tyler: 9.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Missouri Players to Watch

Mama Dembele: 10.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 6.9 AST, 3.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 6.9 AST, 3.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Hayley Frank: 16.5 PTS, 7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

16.5 PTS, 7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Ashton Judd: 13.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Abbey Schreacke: 8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Grace Slaughter: 11 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.