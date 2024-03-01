The Louisville Cardinals (1-0) currently have the 23rd-best odds among all college basketball teams to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +7500 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals are at home against the DePaul Blue Demons. Gametime is scheduled for 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12.

Cardinals NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +7500 (Bet $100 to win $7500)

Louisville Team Stats

With 77.0 points per game on offense, Louisville is 113th in the nation. At the other end, it gives up 59.0 points per contest, which ranks 143rd in college basketball.

Louisville Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 1-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 0-0

0-0 | 1-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 Louisville has the most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

