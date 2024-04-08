Oddsmakers expect strong results from the Kentucky Wildcats (1-0), listing them with the sixth-best odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +1800 on the moneyline.

The Wildcats are scheduled to match up with the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions in a home contest on Friday, November 10. This battle starts at 7:00 PM ET. Kentucky is a 27.5-point favorite, with the over/under set at 143.5.

Kentucky NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +1800 6th Bet $100 to win $1800 Preseason +1600 4th Bet $100 to win $1600

Kentucky Team Stats

Kentucky has a +40 scoring differential, topping opponents by 40.0 points per game. It is putting up 86.0 points per game to rank 116th in college basketball and is allowing 46.0 per contest to rank 17th in college basketball.

Kentucky Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Kentucky has one win versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Kentucky Players

The Wildcats rebounds and assists leader is Tre Mitchell. He grabs 9.0 rebounds and adds 5.0 assists per game.

Kentucky is led in scoring by Rob Dillingham's 17.0 points per game.

Antonio Reeves knocks down 2.0 threes per game to lead the Wildcats.

Kentucky's steals leader is D.J. Wagner, who collects 3.0 per game. Reed Sheppard leads the team averaging 2.0 blocks a contest.

