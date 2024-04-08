Bookmakers have listed the Louisville Cardinals (1-0) with +50000 odds on the moneyline to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season.

The Cardinals will play at home against the Chattanooga Mocs on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM ET. Louisville is favored by 3.5 points in this game. Oddsmakers have set the over/under at 150.5.

Louisville NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +50000 77th Bet $100 to win $50000 Preseason +50000 77th Bet $100 to win $50000

Louisville Team Stats

Louisville has a +1 scoring differential, putting up 94.0 points per game (59th in college basketball) and allowing 93.0 (340th in college basketball).

In one-possession games, the Cardinals are 1-0. They also are undefeated in games decided by two possessions or less (1-0).

Louisville Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Louisville has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Louisville Players

Mike James leads the Cardinals in scoring (25.0 points per game) and rebounding (10.0 rebounds per game).

The squad is led in assists by Skyy Clark's 3.0 per game.

JJ Traynor connects on 1.0 three per game to lead the Cardinals.

Louisville's blocks leader is Dennis Evans, who records 2.0 per game. Clark leads the team by averaging 1.0 steal a contest.

