According to bookmakers, the Indiana Pacers have +25000 odds to win the 2023-24 NBA championship. They begin the season with a matchup on Wednesday, October 25 at home against the Washington Wizards, tipping at 7:00 PM ET.

Find the latest NBA odds with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Pacers NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +25000 22nd Bet $100 to win $25000 To Make the Finals +12500 - Bet $100 to win $12500 To Make the Playoffs +145 - Bet $100 to win $145

Think the Pacers can make a run this season? Put your picks to the test and bet with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pacers Team Stats

The Pacers did not advance to the playoffs last year after going 35-47 in the regular season.

Last season the Pacers were 20-21 at home and 15-26 on the road.

Indiana put up an 11-8 record as the favored team, and posted a 24-39 record as underdogs.

The Pacers were 24-28 in the Eastern Conference, including 7-9 in the Central Division.

When favored by three points or fewer last season, the Pacers had a 4-4 record. They were 7-4 when favored by 3.5 points or more.

Indiana secured eight wins when an underdog by three or fewer points last season (8-6), and posted a 16-33 record in tilts when installed as an underdog of 3.5 or more points.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pacers' Top Players

Buddy Hield averaged 16.8 points per game last season.

Myles Turner collected 7.5 rebounds per game and Tyrese Haliburton dished out 10.4 assists per contest.

Hield had a solid showing from beyond the arc a season ago. He knocked down 3.6 shots from deep per game.

Hield grabbed 1.2 steals per game. Turner averaged 2.3 blocks a contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.