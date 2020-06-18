Closed Captioning Contact Information

March 1, 2010 at 3:34 PM EST - Updated June 18 at 12:05 PM

To contact us about our closed captioning service or advise us about captioning problems, please contact the WAVE engineering team. We accept calls using TDD and we are available during normal business hours to address captioning issues.

TDD: (502) 561-4193

Telephone: (502) 561-4193

Fax: (502) 561-4115

Email: closedcaptioning@wave3.com

To submit a complaint about an issue that cannot be resolved by contacting the Engineer on Call, you may write to:

Ken Selvaggi

V.P. General Manager, WAVE 3 News

725 S. Floyd St.

Louisville, Ky. 40203

Phone: (502) 585-2201

Fax: (502) 561-4115

Email: kselvaggi@wave3.com