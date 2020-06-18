Closed Captioning Contact Information

To contact us about our closed captioning service or advise us about captioning problems, please contact the WAVE engineering team. We accept calls using TDD and we are available during normal business hours to address captioning issues.
TDD: (502) 561-4193
Telephone: (502) 561-4193
Fax: (502) 561-4115
Email: closedcaptioning@wave3.com
To submit a complaint about an issue that cannot be resolved by contacting the Engineer on Call, you may write to:
Ken Selvaggi
V.P. General Manager, WAVE 3 News
725 S. Floyd St.
Louisville, Ky. 40203
Phone: (502) 585-2201
Fax: (502) 561-4115
Email: kselvaggi@wave3.com