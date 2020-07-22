Todd Young - Republican

AGE: 38
OCCUPATION: Attorney; Bloomington, IN. Part time deputy prosecutor in Orange County.
EDUCATION: United States Naval Academy University of Chicago Graduate School of Business Law degree from Indiana University (2006)
PERSONAL: After graduating from high school, Young enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After he graduated from the Naval Academy, he accepted a commission in the Marine Corps. He was honorably discharged from active duty in 2000 with the rank of Captain. Young is married to wife, Jennifer and they live in Bloomington with their two young daughters.
POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: Young was a legislative assistant for U.S. Senator Richard Lugar ( R ) Indiana. In 2003 he returned to Indiana and worked on the Mitch Daniels for Governor campaign. Founded advocacy group National Organization for People vs. Irresponsible Government Spending (NO PIGS).
2010 CAMPAIGN: Young won the Republican nomination for Congress in May with a narrow victory over Travis Hankins in a four-person race. Young had 19,141 votes to 17,909 votes for Hankins. Former Congressman Mike Sodrel finished third with 16,868 votes.
ON THE ISSUES:
CONTACT: 3602 Northgate Court, Suite 15 | New Albany, IN 47150 | 812-542-4820