Twins from the Bluegrass get their big break

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The movie "Carol" starring Cate Blanchett is getting rave reviews. It's in limited theatres nationwide and is expected to be shown in WAVE Country at the end of December.
In the film Blanchett plays an affluent 1950s New Yorker who falls in love with a woman even though she is married and has a daughter. Playing her adorable daughter, Rindy, are twins Kk and Sadie Heim of Louisville.
"It was really fun," Kk said of process.
"Everybody was very nice," Sadie said.
When the girls were 3 years old their mother, Melanie Heim, signed them up with Heyman Talent Agency in Louisville.
"We just thought they'd get a print ad or local commercial or something for a lawyer," their father, Dan Heim, said.
Then two years ago, Melanie got an email asking the girls to audition in Cincinnati for a movie. Then a second audition. Followed by the call they'd been cast in the movie.
It's been fast moving ever since. And they have never had an acting class.
"Never thought this would happen," Melanie said.
When asked if they were nervous about being in a movie Kk said, "No, not really because Mrs. Cate came over to our house before we filmed."
That's right, Cate Blanchett came to their house for dinner, a suggestion by the film's director Todd Haynes to give Blanchett and the girls an opportunity to bond.
Dan said he made chicken piccata, without the breading. Blanchett doesn't eat carbs or red meat.
Melanie said Blanchett played in the basement with the girls and found a shoe that had been missing for several weeks in a basket full of stuffed dolls.
"She was actually like 'can I draw them a bath?' I'm like 'Oh my gosh, she just asked to draw them a bath,'" Melanie said.
The movie was filmed in a mansion in Cincinnati. Blanchett and her family spent quite a bit of time with the Heim's. They went horseback riding together and to the ice cream store.
The girls split the role of Rindy. Kk had the speaking parts and Sadie had the silent parts. "In one scene I was supposed to be sleeping and I really fell asleep," Sadie said.
Kk and Sadie's big brother, Jack, said Hollywood hasn't changed his sisters.
"They never boss me around," Jack said.
The girls aren't sure if they want to grow up to be actresses.
"I really like penguins so I maybe want to work with the penguins at the zoo," Kk said.
"And I love pigs so I would like to work at the farm," Sadie said. Their early career is paying off in big ways.
"With two of them they pretty much put a dent in the college tuition," Melanie said. "So we're excited about that."
Kk has another role in an upcoming Hallmark movie called "The Ultimate Legacy." The two first graders attend Holy Spirit Catholic School.
How can you tell the two apart? Sadie has a little mark on her head that she got from falling on a box of baby wipes as a baby and hitting her head.
