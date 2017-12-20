Man faces numerous charges following crash, arrest at St. Matthews car dealership

ST. MATTHEWS, KY (WAVE) - A man is in custody after an incident that brought police to a luxury car dealership in St. Matthews.
Officers were called to Blue Grass Motorsports in the 4700 block of Bowling Blvd. around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Vincent Ray Simmons, 69, was arrested after a brief standoff with police. Cell phone video captured the chaotic moments that led to his arrest.
Police say it all started when Simmons, who was driving a red pick-up, started following a woman who, according to a manager at Blue Grass Motorsports, works at the dealership.
The woman told officers Simmons was driving erratically and she was trying to get away from him. She drove into one parking lot, but he followed her. So she didn't stop and continued to Blue Grass Motorsports, where she drove into the service bay to try to escape, according to police.
That's when Simmons drove to the other side of the building. Police say a manager tried to speak to him, but he rolled up his windows and stayed there, revving his engine. That's when they called police.
"Not knowing what he was up to or what he may have, officers backed out, set up a perimeter and evacuated the dealership, and continued to try to make contact with the gentleman," St. Matthews Police Officer Troy Armstrong said. "But he continued to sit in the parking lot revving the engine, loudly where we couldn't communicate with him."
Police say officers flattened the back tires of Simmons' truck. Then they broke the passenger side window to talk to him.
As officers were attempting to get him out of the truck, they say Simmons drove right into a SUV.
"A lot of people were kind of scared because there was cops and stuff over there with AR15s on top of the (Audi) A6s over there," Zach Boyatt, the lot manager, said. "It was pretty involved. I've never seen anything like it in St. Matthews."
SMPD said they were finally able to take Simmons into custody after the crash.
No weapons were found on the suspect or inside the truck. But police did notice a large baggie in the driver's seat once they got Simmons out. Officers determined it was more than 34 grams of meth.
According to Simmons' arrest report, the vehicle he ran into at the dealership is a 2018 Audi Q7 worth about $71,500. The front of the SUV, and his truck, were both heavily damaged, police said.
Simmons faces charges of wanton endangerment of a police officer, harassment, trafficking of meth, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
