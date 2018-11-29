For craft distillers, tariffs make finding European customers tough

“A distillery of 22 employees can’t spend exorbitant amounts of money with travel and with advertising to the European market to get a foothold there,” Cordell Lawrence, Peerless Global marketing and Strategy Director, said. “And when you add a 25 percent tariff on top of the price of our product, which is already on the upper echelon of the price point within the category, it’s very difficult for us to gain traction. And in most cases distributors over there we potentially work with would not be interested because it would be prohibitive -- price prohibitive."