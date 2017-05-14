Crews on scene of apartment fire in St. Matthews

Firefighters are responding to a fire at an apartment complex in St. Matthews. (Source: Greg Schapker/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Firefighters are responding to a fire at an apartment complex in St. Matthews.

The call came in around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, Metrosafe confirms.

The fire is located in the 500 block of Brightwood Place.

