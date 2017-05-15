Louisville's competing zombie events wrapped up in lawsuit

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The founder of the Louisville Zombie Attack said the organizers of a competing zombie walk stole his idea.

The lawsuit filed by Zombie Attack founder John King accuses the organizers of "Zombie Walk LLC" of trademark infringement, unfair competition, breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract and fraud under Kentucky Common Law.

"There are so many great parties that need to happen," Zombie Attack Founder John King said. "Don't take mine, do your own."

King said he organized the event more than a decade ago with some friends. But last year, a new zombie event came on the scene. Zombie Walk is organized by a former partner of his, and bears a striking resemblance to the Louisville Zombie Attack, King said.

"His website looks like mine, the logo is so similar to mine," he said.

King also said it went too far when the Zombie Walk organizers launched a GoFundMe account to raise money.

"Friends of mine and volunteers that have worked with us for years are posting about his event and his crowdsourcing campaign, believing that it's mine,"

King said. "It's hard to take seriously and yet I have to because he's taking money from people and that should not be happening."

King's event has been free for the last 10 years. And he plans to keep it that way, urging the Zombie Walk organizers to take a walk of their own.

"There are so many days that are party-less," King said. "You can throw a party some other time."

WAVE 3 News reached out to the organizers of the Zombie Walk but did not get a reply.

