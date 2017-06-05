JCPS teacher a quarterfinalist for Grammy Award

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE 3) - Western Middle School’s band director could be attending the Grammy Awards.

Eric Allen is a quarterfinalist for the Music Educator Award. More than 2,300 nominees were submitted and just 197 educators were selected to be in the running for the honor.

"I got the notice about being a quarterfinalist and it's just really nice to be recognized in that way," Allen said. “I think the main thing for me is my two music teacher heroes are also on the list."

Allen teaches middle schoolers through various phases of their music education, and is an advocate for an arts curriculum in a student’s education.

"It just provides kids with life skills and grit and perseverance," he said. "I just try and instill fundamentals of how to play instruments the right way, and how to make beautiful sounds."

If he wins, Allen will fly to New York to attend the 60th Annual Grammy Awards and be a part of the week's events.

A total of four music educators from the state of Kentucky were nominated, including another Louisville teacher, Holly Smith, of Ascension Catholic School.

