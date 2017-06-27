Metro Arson: Lyndon area apartment fire caused by stove

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Arson has determined the cause of a fire in Lyndon was accidental.

The fire was reported at 8108 Lake Terrace shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Video from Air 3 at about 5:40 p.m. showed several fire trucks but no flames. Several dozen residents were seen milling around in the parking lot as well.

An investigation concluded that the fire was a result of a stove being left on. No foul play is suspected.

Several apartments were damaged, but officials said those residents are being helped.

