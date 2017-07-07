Vigil planned to mark 10-year anniversary of child's death

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Friday marks 10 years since the death of Ivan Cano.

Cano was four years old when he disappeared from his home near Churchill Downs in summer of 2007.

Eight days after he went missing, his body was found by sanitation workers.

Six months later, convicted sex offender Cecil New was arrested in connection with his disappearance and death, plead guilty to his murder and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Friday night, a vigil is planned for 6:30 at 4th and Central, where a memorial is planned to be built in his memory.

