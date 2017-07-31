Car crashes into Campbellsburg, IN apartment - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Car crashes into Campbellsburg, IN apartment

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
Connect
No one inside the apartment was injured. (Source: WCSD) No one inside the apartment was injured. (Source: WCSD)

CAMPBELLSBURG, IN (WAVE) - The Washington County Sheriffs Department is investigating after a car drove into an apartment.

According to the Washington County Sheriffs Department's Facebook page, the incident happened Monday at the Sycamore Apartments in Campbellsburg. 

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
News & Weather Apps

The driver was taken to St. Vincent Emergency Room with minor injuries. 

The Facebook post stated that the crash was believed to be related to a possible medical condition. 

No one inside the apartment was injured. 

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly