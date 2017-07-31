Car crashes into Campbellsburg, IN apartment

No one inside the apartment was injured. (Source: WCSD)

CAMPBELLSBURG, IN (WAVE) - The Washington County Sheriffs Department is investigating after a car drove into an apartment.

According to the Washington County Sheriffs Department's Facebook page, the incident happened Monday at the Sycamore Apartments in Campbellsburg.

The driver was taken to St. Vincent Emergency Room with minor injuries.

The Facebook post stated that the crash was believed to be related to a possible medical condition.

No one inside the apartment was injured.

