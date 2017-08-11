Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns of congestion on roadways in eclipse path

KYTC asks motorists to avoid stopping on roadways, rights-of-way, or shoulders to view the eclipse. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - The countdown continues to Kentucky's Darkest Day and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is preparing for an influx of visitors to the Commonwealth.

With people flocking to areas such as Hopkinsville, KYTC warned of delays and slow traffic on roadways.

Interstates 24, 69 and 65, the Natcher Parkway, the Pennyrile Parkway and the U.S. 68/KY 80 corridor in the western half of the state are expected to be the most trafficked areas.

"We want residents and visitors to be fully prepared for heavy traffic and other potential challenges that may arise due to the mass migration of people heading to the eclipse corridor," KYTC Sec. Greg Thomas said.

To decrease the traffic impact in western Kentucky, KYTC is advising that drivers "come early, stay put, and leave late." They also ask motorists to avoid stopping on roadways, rights-of-way, or shoulders to view the eclipse.

Message boards will share traffic information and post warnings. Traffic signals at various exits will be monitored in order to best improve traffic flow.

