Crews respond to apartment fire in Southside neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews reported to the scene of an apartment fire on Saturday morning.

MetroSafe confirmed that they received a call about the fire around 10:45 a.m.

When crews arrived at the apartment building at Colonial Oaks Court and Southside Drive, they found smoke showing from the second story, MetroSafe said.

It is unknown if anyone was inside the apartment at the time of the fire

No other information was immediately available.

No other information was immediately available.

