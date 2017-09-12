Skimming device found at IN bank, 2 suspects at large

An employee found the skimmer during a routine check of the ATM. (Source: Columbus Police Department)

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) – Two suspects are at large and one is in custody after a skimming device was located at a bank.

An employee found the skimmer during a routine check of the ATM at the MainSource Bank, located at 803 Washington Street, at 6:20 p.m. Sunday, according to Columbus police. Officers went to the bank where they also found a bluetooth camera located above the pin pad.

Officers located one of the suspects inside of a hotel. They obtained a search warrant and seized a large amount of card skimming equipment. That suspect was taken into custody, however, police have not been able to identify him. They are working with federal authorities in hopes of figuring out who he is.

The suspect in custody was remanded on preliminary charges of possession of a card skimming device and possession of a false government identification card.

Two other suspects are wanted in connection to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at (812) 376-2600.

