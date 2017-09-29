Crews on scene of apartment fire on Langdon Drive

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews are on the scene of an apartment fire in eastern Louisville.

MetroSafe said they received the call about the fire in the 2500 block of Langdon Drive at 4:05 p.m.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

MetroSafe confirmed that the crews found an apartment on fire and that it had spread. Everyone was able to get out of the building safely.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated as more information comes into the newsroom.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.