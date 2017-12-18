Man shot at apartment complex near UofL

Police are at The Arch investigating a shooting. (Source: Jobina Fortson, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police were called to a shooting at an apartment complex near the University of Louisville Monday night.

It happened just after 7 p.m. at The Arch apartments. That is a UofL affiliated property in the 2500 block of South Fourth Street.

One man was shot, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Emergency crews rushed the shooting victim to University Hospital. He is expected to survive.

Police have not released whether or not the victim lives at The Arch.

LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating. They have not identified a person of interest.

Anyone with information should call the anonymous police tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

