Crews fight apartment fire on Carpenter Drive

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Fire Crews are working a structure fire in the 3800 block of Carpenter Drive.

The call came in at 10:04 Monday night. As of 10:45 Monday night, fire crews had control of the fire.

MetroSafe confirms this is a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex. At least 4 apartments have damage.

Several residents have been displaced. The Red Cross has been called into assist.

