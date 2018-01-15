Crews fight apartment fire on Carpenter Drive - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Crews fight apartment fire on Carpenter Drive

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Fire Crews are working a structure fire in the 3800 block of Carpenter Drive. 

The call came in at 10:04 Monday night. As of 10:45 Monday night, fire crews had control of the fire. 

MetroSafe confirms this is a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex. At least 4 apartments have damage. 

Several residents have been displaced. The Red Cross has been called into assist. 

