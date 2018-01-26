Man shot at apartment complex off Poplar Level Road

It happened just before 8 p.m. in the 4300 block of Norene Lane. (Source: Sharon Yoo, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are on the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex off Poplar Level Road.

It happened just before 8 p.m. in the 4300 block of Norene Lane. That's near Poplar Level Road between East Indian Trail and Fern Valley Road.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

MetroSafe confirmed a man was shot.

Emergency crews rushed him to University Hospital. The victim's condition is not yet known.

We have a crew on the scene and will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.