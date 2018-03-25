Crews fight apartment fire in Chickasaw neighborhood - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Crews fight apartment fire in Chickasaw neighborhood

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
Connect
(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -  Fire crews battled an apartment building fire in the Chickasaw neighborhood Sunday afternoon. 

MetroSafe confirmed that the Louisville Metro Fire Department was called to the scene of a fire in the 3900 block of Garland Avenue at 12:24 PM.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS 
+ News app: Apple | Android 
+ Weather app: Apple | Android 

No word on any injuries or what caused the fire. 

This story will be updated as more information comes into the WAVE 3 newsroom. 

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly