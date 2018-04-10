AGT winner Darci Lynne to perform in Louisville

Darci Lynne won the 12th season of America's Got Talent. (Source: Louisville Palace)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The latest winner of America's Got Talent is coming to perform at The Louisville Palace.

Darci Lynne is a young ventriloquist who won hearts all over America. She is actually the youngest contestant to ever win AGT.

Her Louisville show is Saturday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. All ages are welcome.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 13 at noon. They start at $29.75 and go up to $59.75.

Presale tickets are available starting Wednesday, April 11 at 10 a.m. Use the code DANCE to access tickets at that time.

