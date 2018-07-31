Victim of W. Broadway shooting dies, teen charged with murder

One person was shot in the 4100 block of West Broadway early Tuesday morning. (Source: Jobina Fortson/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A 16-year-old has been charged with murder after a man who was wounded in a shooting early Tuesday died.

Few details about the shooting have been released, but LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed it took place in the 4100 block of West Broadway around 3:30 a.m.

The victim was rushed to University Hospital where he later died. His name has not been released.

The teen arrested is being held in the Jefferson County Youth Center. Unless the case is moved into adult court, his name will not be released.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call 574-LMPD (5673).

