Governor Pence gives farewell message to Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE) - Vice President-elect Mike Pence has released a farewell video to say goodbye to the Hoosiers he has served since 2013. In his message, Governor Mike Pence recapped what he'd accomplished while in office.

Pence said Hoosiers are known for being good and kind-hearted and have lived up to that reputation.

"We lived up to our reputation and worked hard to create a state that attracts investment and jobs," Pence said. "With the Indiana General Assembly, we cut taxes in each of the last four years. We held the line on spending and with balanced budgets and record reserves, Indiana became the fiscal envy of the country. We rolled back burdensome red tape and made historic investments in education, infrastructure, innovation, and reform."

According to Pence, more Hoosiers are working now than in the state's 200-year history. Indiana has added more than 165 thousand private sector jobs and the state's unemployment rate has been cut in half.

"Indiana’s labor force participation rate outpaced the national average for more than two years running," he said. "Because of hardworking Hoosiers and our state’s competitive business environment, we secured commitments from companies that represent more than $15 billion in capital investment creating more than 90,000 jobs in the future."

Pence also said that Indiana's health care plan is "a national model of how to provide affordable health care coverage to our most vulnerable citizens."

When speaking about education, Pence said Indiana is the first state in America to make career and vocational education a priority in every high school.

"As we prepare to assume new responsibilities in our nation's capital, we leave with grateful hearts knowing that everything we will ever do is owing entirely to the grace of God, my wonderful family, and you, the good people of Indiana," Pence said. "Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your governor. I know the best days for Indiana and America are yet to come."

